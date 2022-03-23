‘Dangote’s $2.5 billion fertiliser plant services U.S., Brazil, others’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

…FG hails Dangote, hopeful of $400m inflow from fertiliser export

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside other dignitaries yesterday, predicted an agriculture and economic boom for the country following the coming on stream of the $2.5 billion Dangote Fertiliser Plant in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

They spoke during the inauguration of the plant, with an installed capacity of producing three million metric tonnes (mt) of urea yearly.

Specifically, President Buhari noted that the plant is already exporting fertiliser to the United States of America (USA), India and Brazil, among other countries and is expected to trigger huge job creation opportunities, wealth, and secure the country’s agricultural future.

The plant, situated on 500 hectares of land in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, is reputed as Africa’s largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex and expected to add well over $400 million in foreign exchange to the Nigerian economy from the exportation of the products to other Africa…