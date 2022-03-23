Eagles’ ‘late response’ to camp worries Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

Team jets out to Ghana tomorrow

The long awaited Qatar 2022 playoff between Black Stars and the Super Eagles in Kumasi is barely two days away, but some of the Nigerian players are yet to arrive the team’s camp in Abuja. The situation is not going down well with some football-loving Nigerians.

The international window, which allowed the players to team up with their various national teams opened on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

While the camp of the Black Stars recorded nearly a full house (16 players) on Monday, the situation was different in Abuja, where only five players showed up in Eagles’ camp.

On Tuesday (yesterday) morning, five key players, who are expected to make coach Augustine Eguavoen’s starting list in the first leg tie on Friday, were yet to show up in Abuja. They are Zaidu Sanusi, Akinkunmi Amoo, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen and Sadiq Umar. They were still being expected in the team’s camp as at yesterday evening.

Leicester City strongman, Ademola Lookman,…