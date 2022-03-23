Former US top diplomat Madeleine Albright dead at 84





Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state and one of the most influential stateswomen of her generation, has died of cancer at age 84, her family announced Wednesday. In a statement, Albright’s family said she died “surrounded by family and friends,” and paid tribute to “a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend” as […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper