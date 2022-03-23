Lagos shuts Eko Bridge after early morning fire | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Government Wednesday said it has shut down Eko Bridge after an early morning fire razed shops built under the Apongbon end of the bridge.

Commissioner for transportation Dr Frederic Oladeinde said an integrity assessment will be carried out to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire for the necessary rehabilitation.

Eko Bridge is one of the bridges that connect Lagos Island to the mainland.

Oladeinde advised motorists heading towards Apongbon from Surulere and its environs to use Ijora/Apapa route or Leventis/UBA Roundabout to connect Marina and their desired destinations.

Oladeinde said motorists can also take the Ebute Ero route to link Inner Marina and Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journeys,

He said officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority are already on the ground along the alternative routes to minimise inconveniences.