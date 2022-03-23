Oyo government set to hand over Government College Ibadan to Old Boys Association | The Guardian Nigeria News

Oyo State Government is set to hand over Government College Ibadan to its Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) for management, operation, and development.

A statement issued in Ibadan, on Wednesday by Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, indicated that the government made this known after signing an agreement with the Incorporated Trustees of the GCIOBA.

According to the statement, the handover plan is a result of a request made by the Old Boys Association, to manage, operate and develop the school in order to maintain and sustain its legacy.

The statement further revealed that the agreement was signed by both parties on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun and the Commissioner for Education, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulraheem represented the state government during the signing of the agreement.

Also, Dr Wale Babalakin, who is the president of the Incorporated Trustees of the GCIOBA, led its team to the signing…