Ukraine accuses Russia of crimes against humanity as invasion enters one month | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the war between Russia and Ukraine lingers, Ukraine has accused Russia of committing crimes against humanity.

Speaking Wednesday on the war situation in Ukraine, the military attaché, Ukraine Embassy in Nigeria, Colonel Andrii Vasyliev, accused Russia of killing civilians and raping women in occupied territories in Ukraine.

According to him, over 115 have been killed and 140 wounded since the invasion that began on February 24.

“The use of weapons of mass destruction against civilians is a crime against humanity and a violation of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949,” Vasyliev said.

“By killing civilians, the aggressor’s forces continue to commit crimes against humanity as defined by the Statute of the International Military Tribunal and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, cynically disregarding all the requirements of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

“According to these norms, deliberate attacks…