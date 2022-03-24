Ayade knows fate tomorrow as Umahi remains ‘unworried’ — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, yesterday, shrugged off insinuations suggesting he was weighed down by a recent court decision, which sacked his administration.

This came as a Federal High Court in Abuja prepares to deliver judgment tomorrow in a suit filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade.

The PDP, through its counsel Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, had filed the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021, before Justice Taiwo Taiwo, seeking an order sacking the governor and his deputy over their defection to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fielding questions before he joined a meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) with President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, Umahi argued: “There is no constitutional provision that says a governor can be sued in the first place.”

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had, on March 8, ordered Umahi; his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, and 16 lawmakers to vacate their seats, following…