Court remands man for allegedly defiling 5-year-old girl





A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Thursday, ordered that a 32-year-old man, Masaoudu Abubakar, should be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl. The police charged Abubakar, a resident of Pambegua Zuntu, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State, with defilement. Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the […]

