FG is determined to end crude oil theft – Sylva | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government says it is determined to stop the economic devastation occasioned by the activities of illegal refiners, pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the country.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said this on Wednesday at Bonny Island, Rivers, while addressing officers of the 146 Battalion and other security agencies represented in the fight against oil theft.

Sylva was on an assessment tour on some illegal refinery sites at the Niger Delta region creek with the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, and Group Managing Director, NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, among other dignitaries.

Sylva said President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that the illegal activities must stop and had called for an assessment of the devastation occasioned by the activities of the criminals.

Addressing officers of the 146 Battalion, Sylva said, “you are here on a mission, I commend you for all the good work you have done our nation depends on this…