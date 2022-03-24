Male contraceptive pill found 99% effective in mice | The Guardian Nigeria News

A team of scientists said Wednesday they had developed an oral male contraceptive that is 99 percent effective in mice without causing side effects and could enter human trials by the end of this year.

The findings will be presented at the American Chemical Society’s spring meeting, and mark a key step towards expanding birth control options — as well as responsibilities — for men.

Ever since the female birth control pill was first approved in the 1960s, researchers have been interested in a male equivalent, Md Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate student at the University of Minnesota who will present the work, told AFP.

“Multiple studies showed that men are interested in sharing the responsibility of birth control with their partners,” he said — but until now, there have been only two effective options available: condoms or vasectomies.

Vasectomy reversal surgery is expensive and not always successful.

The female pill uses hormones to disrupt the menstrual cycle, and…