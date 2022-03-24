PDP governors resolve to change leadership in 2023 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Ishaku, Ortom, Ugwuanyi, Fayose, 34 others in a panel on zoning

• Atiku says 2023 is a choice between greatness, destruction

• Fintiri dumps governors’ camp for Atiku

• Lawmakers excited over Saraki’s presidential ambition

Rising from their meeting in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa, Abia State, yesterday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, under the aegis of PDP Governors’ Forum, resolved to change the leadership of the country.

Describing the All Progressives Congress (APC) government as uncaring and insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, they said the ruling party has become a menace to Nigeria.

They consequently urged Nigerians to reject the APC, which they said is disorganised and as such cannot offer good governance to the people of Nigeria.