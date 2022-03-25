Chill with Ruger tonight at GoodLife N-tyce for Chivas Regal pull-up | The Guardian Nigeria News

2 days ago
In more great news, Netflix has officially kickstarted season 4 productions for the horror drama You. Announcing the news on Instagram, the TV sho’s official shared an image of the film with the caption”Feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production,” the caption read. The post now has over seven thousand celebratory comments. Back in October 2021, Netflix…
2 days ago
Lady Whistledown is coming back! Just days away from Bridgerton’s Season 2 release scheduled for Friday, here’s a countdown of everything we look forward to in the new season. A New Love Stoy Fans can agree that finding out Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t be returning as the Hunk Duke of Hastings was…
Source: Guardian Newspaper