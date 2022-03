elton-john-farewell-tour-australia – Faith Moran-Wireimage-BillboardBritish pop superstar Elton John turned 75 on Friday, but vowed to keep making music, even as he tours the world for the final time. The flamboyant former Reg Dwight has become a stalwart of the music scene since the 1970s, with a string of hits including “Crocodile Rock”, “Candle in the […]

The post Elton John: Still Standing At 75 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper