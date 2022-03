A HUMAN rights activist, Adesina Akinpelu, has urged Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to explain how the state incurred a debt of over N45 billion in one year. Akinpelu gave the charge while speaking with journalists who paid him a courtesy visit on his birthday in Ibadan, yesterday. He said the people of Oyo State […]

