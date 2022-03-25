Four coups in West Africa leave doubts over return to democracy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Army officers have seized power in the West African states of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso since 2020, in a sharp setback for democracy in the region.

The ruling juntas in all three countries have announced transition periods during which they aim to complete reforms before staging democratic elections.

However, there are doubts about their true willingness to cede power.

The 15-nation ECOWAS bloc — of which Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso are members — has responded to the coups with a light touch in some cases, and severe sanctions in others.

Four coups

The first of the four military coups in the ECOWAS bloc occurred in August 2020, when army officers led by Colonel Assimi Goita deposed elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after months of growing popular discontent with his rule.

Goita installed an interim government led by civilians. But in May 2021, he deposed those civilian leaders — in a second coup. He was later sworn in as interim president himself.

