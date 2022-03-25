Lagos socialite gets two-year jail term for sharing petrol as souvenirs





A Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi has sentenced a socialite, Ms Chidinma Ogbulu, to two years in prison for distributing petrol as a souvenir during a party. Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare convicted and sentenced the socialite following her guilty plea on Thursday. Ogundare held that prosecution proved its case against the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper