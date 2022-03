M.I Abaga, Chocolate City’s successful and iconic rapper teams up with Chillz for Daddy. Daddy is the lead single off M.I’s forthcoming project that promises to be more than exciting for his fans. This project has been specially curated to put the rapper in a new light and reaffirm his stance as one of Africa’s finest artists. In […]

