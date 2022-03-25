PDP inaugurates zoning committee — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday inaugurated a 37-member zoning committee as it prepares for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP National Chairman, Prof. Iyorchia Ayu, while inaugurating the committee, urged its members to remain focused on the bigger picture, which was to win the 2023 general elections.

He said,”the goal is for the party to win power in 2023 and that could only be achieved by working together in unity”.

The committee will work out modalities for the sharing of positions of Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The committee will also come up with sharing formula on leadership positions in the two chambers of the National Assembly among the six geopolitical zones.

Ayu recalled that before they came into office as members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the party leaders put heads together and ensured that party offices were fairly distributed across the country.

He…