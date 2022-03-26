APBN key to the implementation of 2021-2025 National Development Plan, says expert | The Guardian Nigeria News

A finance and tax expert, Mr Taiwo Oyedele has identified the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) as a key body to in the successful implementation of the country’s 2021-2025 National Development Plan.

Oyedele, who was the keynote speaker on the topic “National Development Plan: The Role of Professionals” at the 2022 Presidential Retreat of APBN, noted that professional bodies in APBN have the expertise to help Nigeria actualize the 2021-2025 National Development Plan.

The APBN presidential retreat holding at the Watbridge Hotels and Suites, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has as its theme: “National Development Plan: The Role of Professionals”.

He said, “I do not see any other platform more appropriate and competent than the APBN to help the government implement the 2021-2025 National Development Plan.

“If you take a copy of that plan it addresses various sectors and those sectors are well represented by the different professional bodies. Why is the APBN not…