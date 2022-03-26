APC Convention: Group gives reason for wanting Emefiele to contest for president







Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard (ESV) is canvassing the support of the leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) to enable the Governor of the Central Bank (CBN) Dr Godwin Emefiele to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Members of the group in their hundreds dressed in branded t-shirts attributed President Buhari’s success to the fiscal policy of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper