APC Convention: Group seeks support for Amaechi | The Guardian Nigeria News

A group, Amaechi Vanguard in USA/ Canada has urged the All Progressives Congress to choose the minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, as the party’s consensus presidential candidate.

The group also said that Amaechi’s presidency would unite and bring peace in all parts of the country, adding that ” Nigeria at this time needs a president who will be accepted in all the regions.

In a release availed to The Guardian, the group’s coordinator, Daniels Chukwuma, said that Amaechi had made enough sacrifices for the party to be considered qualified to emerge as a consensus presidential candidate for APC for the 2023 elections.

According to the group, Amaechi’s courage in canvassing for Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential ambition in 2015 in South-South and South-East zones was one of the major reasons APC is today the ruling party in the country.

Chukwuma said ” Chief Chibuike Amaechi had made enough sacrifices for the APC. he has taken enough bullets for the APC….