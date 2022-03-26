Bitcoin price boosted by possible Russia gas payment | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bitcoin on Friday rose above $45,000, boosted by talk that the Kremlin could accept the world’s biggest cryptocurrency in exchange for Russian gas.

It climbed above the key trading level for only the third time this year and remains far below record levels.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia would accept only rubles for gas deliveries to “unfriendly countries”, which include all EU members, after Moscow was hit by unprecedented financial sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

The following day, a member of the Russian parliament reportedly said that countries that hadn’t imposed sanctions could use local currencies and even bitcoin in exchange for its gas.

“The news sent bitcoin’s price (higher)… yet there are a couple of questions that hang in the air,” said Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

“China hates bitcoin; will it change its mind to buy cheap Russian oil?”

She questioned also whether the West would “tolerate Russia going…