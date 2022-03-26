Five Places Where People Live On The Edge/Cliff — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze 25 March 2022 |

7:32 pm They say you’re living on the edge, but you aren’t. Man has somehow lived through nature’s gifts of cliffs, mountains and edges. Here are 5 places where people literally live on the edge. Switzerland The Alpine town of Lauterbrunnen has distinct chalet-style houses plus small village churches. Asides the erected buildings the breathtaking serenity of…

They say you’re living on the edge, but you aren’t. Man has somehow lived through nature’s gifts of cliffs, mountains and edges. Here are 5 places where people literally live on the edge.

Switzerland

The Alpine town of Lauterbrunnen has distinct chalet-style houses plus small village churches. Asides the erected buildings the breathtaking serenity…