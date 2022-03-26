Group advocates joint effort in fight against trafficking in persons | The Guardian Nigeria News

The International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Polices (FIIAPP) has called for a joint effort by the public against trafficking in persons and smuggling migrants in the country.

The Team Leader, FIIAPP, Mr Rafael Rios-Molina, made the call at the end of a three-day awareness campaign, road walk and enlightenment programmes it organised in some selected schools in Awka.

Rios-Molina was represented by Mr Joseph Sanwo, a Senior Project Officer, Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of migrants (A-TIPSOM) Nigeria.

He urged the residents to partner with the group to stamp out the menace of human trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrant in the state.

Sanwo said the group had done its best in sensitising Anambra residents on dangers and consequences associated with human trafficking and smuggling of migrants, urging them to understand that human trafficking was real.

“We were able to hold a town hall meeting with stakeholders’…