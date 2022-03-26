Nigerian radio stations stop 24-hour transmission over diesel cost, power supply







Two Nigerian radio stations have said they are temporarily stopping 24-hour operations as prices of diesel and poor power supply continue to pile on the pressure on businesses in the country. Hot 98.3 in Nigeria’s capital city Abuja and Ogun State-based Women Radio 91.7 said new transmission hours will be in place until the power […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper