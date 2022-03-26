NIN Registration: How private centres fleece applicants, risk bank accounts | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerians applying for National Identification Numbers (NIN) now patronise both accredited and non-accredited registration centres across the country to avoid the stress they experience at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices. The Guardian gathered that the non-accredited agents attach themselves to those accredited and charge verification and handling fees as high as N3, 000 and N5, 000 even as NIMC says obtaining NIN is free and no one should pay money to get the number. CHIJIOKE IREMEKA writes:

The situation at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at Ikeja, Lagos State, and many other centres where people go to register for National Identification Number (NIN) and correct errors, among others, could be the major reasons for proliferation and patronage of unregistered NIMC centres across the country.

Many Nigerians have lamented a situation where an applicant needs to visit NIMC centre as early as 6:30am, stay throughout the day and keep…