Power play as APC ‘elects’ national officers | The Guardian Nigeria News

• How Party Forced Aspirants To Accept Consensus Candidates

• May Alter Sections Of Constitution To Suit Electoral Act

• Crisis In Some State Chapters Still Unresolved

• Police Beef Up Security, Divert Traffic Around Eagle Square

• PDP Asks Court To Void Convention

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, allegedly mounted pressure on aspirants for the national chairmanship position of the party to accept the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on consensus at the party’s national convention holding today at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Besides, the delegates may also vote to alter some sections of the party’s Constitution to be in tandem with the Electoral Act of 2022.

The development came against the backdrop of the open support for consensus by critical stakeholders of the party comprising members of the Governor Atiku Bagudu-led Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), the Ahmad Lawan-led National Assembly leadership and other leaders of the…