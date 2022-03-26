Toast to Women Of Guinness – Part 2 | The Guardian Nigeria News

In continuation of it’s celebration of the women’s month through the Women of Guinness campaign, this week, Guinness Nigeria features another set of five amazing women, who shared their distinct stories starting from the scratch and rising steadily, amid societal, cultural and economic bias against women.

The brand recognises the impact these women have played to improve the society; from the food entrepreneur, to the hospitality enthusiast who is making a living from her skills. There is also the woman who earns a living from baking; a fashion designer, and an Operations Director in a thriving major distributorship business in South East Nigeria.

In is interview with IJEOMA THOMAS-ODIA, they share their inspiring journey while ‘breaking the biases.’

Carol Okwara

‘I Have Maintained Being A Disciplined And Kind Leader’

Carol Okwara is the Managing Director of Delicious Treats, a business she started with her husband, because they were looking for a business that would…