Around the early 2010s, the Afrobeats scene across Nigeria went agog with a streak of hits, coloured in Afro-pop and Afro Street-hop. And one of the key drivers of this era was the music maverick, Udomboso John, better known as Young Jonn.

The post Young Jonn… Conversing ‘The Wicked Producer’ appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper