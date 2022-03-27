APC National Convention: Skeptics will be proven wrong – Gbenga Daniel





A former Ogun Governor, Chief Gbnega Daniel, says skeptics will be proven wrong at the end of Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention. Daniel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday at Eagles Square, Abuja, the venue of the convention, that APC was a great party. ”APC is a very big party. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper