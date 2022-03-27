Eriksen relishing return to Copenhagen stadium where he collapsed | The Guardian Nigeria News

Christian Eriksen said his goal on his return to the Denmark national side was “just a warmup” for the game at the same Copenhagen stadium where he suffered a cardiac arrest last year.

Eriksen’s appearance as a second-half substitute in the 4-2 defeat to the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday was roundly applauded, including by Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.

Two minutes after coming on, the 30-year-old scored Denmark’s second goal of the game with a powerful drive into the top corner.

Eriksen said the goal had been a “perfect” way to mark his return and he was already looking forward to returning to the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital to face Serbia in a friendly international on Tuesday.

He will be treading on the same turf where he collapsed in a Euro 2020 match against Finland last year.

“That will be even more special,” he told Danish TV station Kanal 5 on Saturday. “Today was just a warmup for Tuesday when I’ll be running in exactly the…