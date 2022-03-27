FCT business owners groan over petrol scarcity | The Guardian Nigeria News

Business owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed concern over the current fuel scarcity and how it’s affecting prices and delivery of goods and services.

Hajia Adebayo Adenike, a market woman in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that prices of goods and services have gone up as a result of the scarcity over two months ago.

“What we buy in the market has increased price since the beginning of the scarcity. Prices of Goods are multiplying day by day especially due to transport fares in addition to taking our children to school.

She also pleaded with the government to act fast so that everything would return to normal.

Michael Donald, a business owner, also said that fuel scarcity has affected the delivery of every commodity in the market.

“Things are getting worse; we manage to survive since we can’t close our shop because of the scarcity, both customers and the business owners are complaining.

“The…