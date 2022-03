Five workers died and several more were missing after a rockslide in a remote part of Oman, emergency authorities said on Sunday. Search and rescue teams were at the scene in Al-Arid in the northern governorate of Al-Dhahirah, Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said. “Five people were rescued and five others died, and the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper