For The Love Of Igbo Culture  — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze
27 March 2022 |
6:20 am
Amarachi Attammah is many things, but one thing that stands out is her advocacy to preserve the Igbo language and culture. She breathes, eats and sleeps the concept of ‘Igboamaka’ taking that aura everywhere she goes, earning her recognition in the international media. Attamah speaks to Guardian Life about giving life to the Igbo experience.…
Amarachi Attammah is many things, but one thing that stands out is her advocacy to preserve the Igbo language and culture. She breathes, eats and sleeps the concept of ‘Igboamaka’ taking that aura everywhere she goes, earning her recognition in the international media. Attamah speaks to Guardian Life about giving life to the Igbo experience.
UNESCO findings list the Igbo…
Source: Guardian Newspaper