NDLEA intercepts consignments enroute 5 countries 







The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted substantial quantities of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Cannabis sativa packaged for export to five countries. The countries are: Australia, China, Qatar, Ireland and Thailand through some courier companies in Lagos. This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, […]

