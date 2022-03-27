





Thousands of people marched though Madrid on Sunday to protest against abortion, as Spain’s leftist government prepares a law to guarantee access to the procedure at public hospitals. Carrying signs that read “Abortion is not right” and chanting “More respect for life”, demonstrators walked through the centre of the Spanish capital to Cibeles square in […]

The post Thousands protest in Madrid against abortion appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper