The head of Ukraine’s Lugansk separatist region said Sunday it may hold a referendum on becoming part of Russia, after Moscow sent troops into its pro-Western neighbour. “I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic, during which the people will… express their opinion on joining […]

