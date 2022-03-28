Crude theft killing Nigeria’s oil businesses, operators lament | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Oil firms consider trucking as theft pushes production cost to $32/b

• Insecurity rubbishes govt’s $10/b bid as losses hit 91%

• NUPRC, IOCs, independent producers seek urgent solutions

• HURIWA faults FG over $3.27bn crude theft, says FG must name, shame economic saboteurs

• Ex-NEITI boss warns against exaggerating figures, wants comprehensive action

Nearly two years after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited announced plans to reduce the cost of oil production to about $10 per barrel, this effort has been frustrated by recurring oil theft, spiking production costs to at least $32 a barrel.



With losses from pipeline vandalisation and theft overwhelming international oil companies (OICs), many are already moving to the deep offshore region, while indigenous firms contend with rising operational expenses driven mostly by personnel, maintenance and security costs.



According to some operators who reluctantly spoke with The Guardian, oil is no…