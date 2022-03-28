Cryptocurrency Exchange Bybit Receives In-Principle Approval to Conduct Virtual Asset Business in UAE and Move Global Headquarters to Dubai￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

UAE welcomes Bybit and heralds growth of ‘next generation FDI’

Bybit is committed to a continuous constructive dialogue with regulators and legislators in the UAE and will play a key role in educating investors and wider public on digital assets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 28 March 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Cryptocurrency exchange business Bybit has received in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual assets business in Dubai, the firm announced today at a joint press conference with the UAE Ministry of Economy at the World Government Summit 2022. Bybit also announced that it plans to set up its global headquarters in Dubai, offering a full suite of products and services globally, under the Emirate’s “test-adapt-scale” virtual assets market model.