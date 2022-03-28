Cryptocurrency Exchange Bybit Receives In-Principle Approval to Conduct Virtual Asset Business in UAE and Move Global Headquarters to Dubai￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

  • UAE welcomes Bybit and heralds growth of ‘next generation FDI’
  • Bybit is committed to a continuous constructive dialogue with regulators and legislators in the UAE and will play a key role in educating investors and wider public on digital assets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 28 March 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Cryptocurrency exchange business Bybit has received in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual assets business in Dubai, the firm announced today at a joint press conference with the UAE Ministry of Economy at the World Government Summit 2022. Bybit also announced that it plans to set up its global headquarters in Dubai, offering a full suite of products and services globally, under the Emirate’s “test-adapt-scale” virtual assets market model.

Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit and H.E. Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in Charge of Talent Attraction and Retention at the World…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

