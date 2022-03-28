Federal High Court begins Easter vacation, April 8 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, says the 2022 Easter vacation of the court will begin on April 8.

Tsoho in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Mrs Catherine Christopher, Chief Information Officer of the court, said the vacation would hold between April 8 and April 25.

According to him, the vacation is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“The court shall resume in all judicial divisions on April 26.

“During the vacation, Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt judicial divisions shall remain open to the public for cases of extreme urgency,” he said.

The chief judge also said the Abuja division would handle cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North West, and North Eastern parts of the country.

“The Lagos division will be for cases from Lagos state and southwestern states, while the Port-Harcourt division will handle…