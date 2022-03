Accessorising is definitely the highlight of every outfit, and the right jewellery would take each clothing piece from one to ten. Granted, great jewellery pieces sometimes come with a price tag, but that shouldn’t turn you off from buying some jewellery now and then. So how do you care for your jewellery to ensure their […]

The post How To Care For Your Jewellery appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper