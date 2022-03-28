Pantami urges NCC board to protect telecom consumers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has urged the board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to protect telecom consumers in the country.

Pantami made the appeal when he inaugurated the ninth member of the NCC Governing Board, Prof. Mansur Bindawa, as Non-Executive Commissioner, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bindawa was confirmed earlier this month by the senate.

He also said that the board had the power to approve certain categories of licences and regulations.

The minister noted that the newly inaugurated member was a good addition that would support the board and consolidate its achievement in taking the Commission higher.

“I want to use this opportunity to remind the board of its responsibility; the main responsibility of the board is to ensure consumer protection.

“The board must ensure that as consumers, our interest is well protected.

“The board also has power to approve license as the…