Cross River “workers” protest over alleged unpaid 4 years salaries | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some persons claiming to be civil servants, on Monday protested before the office of the Head of Service (HOS) of Cross River, over alleged unpaid four years salaries by the state government.

The protesters carried placards in Calabar with inscriptions such as “over four years without salary,” who did we offend?,” “we go to work every day.”

Other placards carried by the protesters who sang solidarity songs borèthe inscriptions: “the injustice is too much,” “a labourer deserves his wages.”

The Coordinator of the protest, Mr. David Iyaya, said the aggrieved “civil servants” were from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Iyaya claimed that they were employed by the state in 2018, but had not received a dime since their employment.

According to him, they were on a peaceful protest to the office of the HOS to let him and the world know that they were suffering.

He also called for the sack of Mr John Odey, the Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade on…