Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup finals — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) on Monday commenced a three-day training for staff of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on improving voters participation during state and national elections. IFES is collaborating with LASIEC in conducting a Needs Assessment Survey. The survey is to serve as the foundation for IFES’s baseline and selection…

15 hours ago

The worst thing that can happen to a person on a Monday morning, in addition to the stressful deadlines at work, has to be getting stuck on a road for over four hours. Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, is popularly known for its beautiful buildings, rude and obnoxious…