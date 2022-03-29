How to determine if a broker is legit or a scam! | The Guardian Nigeria News

Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/5hcV51EeeWc

Are you a beginner when it comes to trading? Then one of the first steps is to find the right broker. But how can you do that, and why do you have to be careful when making your choice? We will give you all the information that you need!

Why is it so difficult to find a legit broker?

Especially as a beginner in trading, it can be a difficult task to determine if a broker is legit or not. Beginners don’t have the knowledge and experience to see a red flag and therefore are more likely to get scammed. This is why it is essential to do your research and find platforms you can trust. Unfortunately, where there is money, scammers are usually not far away. They create fake brokerages and scam you out of your money. This is frustrating, and in most cases, you can’t do anything against these scammers because they are working from different countries. If you want to start and find the right broker, you should look at our…