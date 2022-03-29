Telecoms blackout imminent in Abuja, nine states as Kogi State shuts sites | The Guardian Nigeria News

Telecommunication blackout is imminent in about 10 states of Nigeria, the telecoms operators have warned.

The operators under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) on Monday expressed concerns about the shutting down of telecommunications facilities in Kogi State as a result of disputes arising from what it described as unusual taxes and levies demanded by the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS).

ALTON said the issue is likely to lead to a total communications blackout in the entire Kogi State, parts of Abuja the Federal Capital Territory and possible impact on service availability in some parts of Nassarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, Niger States.

ALTON’s chairman and head of operations, Gbenga Adebayo and Gbolahan Awonuga respectively, said in a statement that a number of critical telecommunications sites belonging to its members have been closed and sealed up by Kogi State Government in an…