



Suspected terrorists on Monday evening bombed Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train with about 970 passengers onboard. It was gathered that the Kaduna-bound train derailed after the explosive device planted by the terrorists went off underneath one of the coaches. Anas Iro Danmusa, who claimed to be a passenger on the train, said the […]

The post Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna rail track, attack train passengers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper