Tips On How To Avoid Lagos Traffic | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
3


By Shola-Adido Oladotun

29 March 2022   |  
6:00 am

The worst thing that can happen to a person on a Monday morning, in addition to the stressful deadlines at work, has to be getting stuck on a road for over four hours. Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, is popularly known for its beautiful buildings, rude and obnoxious residents, and most importantly, terrible road…

The worst thing that can happen to a person on a Monday morning, in addition to the stressful deadlines at work, has to be getting stuck on a road for over four hours.

Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, is popularly known for its beautiful buildings, rude and obnoxious residents, and most importantly, terrible road traffic.

000 9Z49X7

Motorist queue to buy fuel in short supply resulting in traffic…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR