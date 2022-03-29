Tips On How To Avoid Lagos Traffic | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Shola-Adido Oladotun 29 March 2022 |

The worst thing that can happen to a person on a Monday morning, in addition to the stressful deadlines at work, has to be getting stuck on a road for over four hours.

Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, is popularly known for its beautiful buildings, rude and obnoxious residents, and most importantly, terrible road traffic.