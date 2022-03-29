We are positioned to sustain market dominance, says Onyema | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has assured stakeholders that it has well-defined strategies and is well-positioned to sustain market dominance.

The Group Chief Executive, Oscar N. Onyema made this known during the Group’s virtual Full Year (FY) 2021 Investor and Analyst Presentation held at the weekend.

Presenting the 2021 highlights of the Group’s performance, Onyema explained that the NGX Group went through a restructuring of its business to refine its business model and become active along the entire capital market value chain.

He said that NGX Group in 2021, focused more on formulating and executing the strategy of the Holding company by building a multi-exchange business with diversified revenues, raising capital and optimising corporate governance structure, as well as eliminating redundancy through shared services that are used by multiple divisions across the group.

Onyema explained that the revenue of the non-operating Holdco is made up of…