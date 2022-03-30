Accept PDP’s consensus candidacy, Ukwa-La-Ngwa kinsmen tell Ikonne | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ukwa-La-Ngwa Bloc has urged former Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University (ABSU), Prof. Uche Ikonne, to fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its consensus candidate, saying he should accept the offer, irrespective of his political persuasions.

Led by pioneer Attorney General of the State, Chief Theo Nkire, the Ukwa-La-Ngwa Clan issued a 12-hour ultimatum to Ikonne after a top delegation visited him (Ikonne) at his Umuahia residence.

It also offered to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms for Ikonne urging him to consider their offer as a call to higher service.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Nkire said: “We came to persuade our son to run for the governorship election in 2023 because he has been tried, tested and found worthy going by his antecedents at ABSU.

“He is our consensus candidate and we are asking other Ukwa-La-Ngwa aspirants to be governor position in 2023 to step down for him. He is the only…